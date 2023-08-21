The Little Car Company has made an 85% scale electric Bentley Blower that’s road-legal

The latest model from Oxfordshire’s The Little Car Company is not very little at all. It’s massive.

Welcome to the Bentley Blower Jnr, an 85% scale recreation of the legendary 1929 supercharged racing car. The real deal—valued today at £25 million (P1.79 billion)—was powered by a 240hp 4.5-liter engine that belched fire and singed eyebrows. This (slightly) shrunken version, which measures a whopping 3.7 meters long and 1.5 meters wide, is a bit more easygoing.

It’s powered by a 20hp electric motor driving the rear wheels, giving a top speed of 72kph (45mph), though it’s limited to just 40kph (25mph) in the USA because of lawyers and stuff. A full charge should get you up to 105km away from where you started.

And because it’s quite quick and goes quite far, you’re thinking, “My garden isn’t really big enough to let my Blower Jnr stretch its legs.”

Worry not. The car is in fact road-legal in Britain, the EU, and the USA (well done, lawyers) so you can commute in it. And bring along a tandem-riding passenger for fun. Pip-pip!

Because the motor is housed on the back axle and the batteries are slung underneath, there’s little but fresh air behind the beautiful hood louvres. However, there are lots of authentic details to coo over: the repurposed instrument dials, the string-wrapped steering wheel, and the charging socket at the front, masquerading as the iconic ‘blower’ supercharger.

And it’s more grownup than you might think, kids. The rear half of the bodywork is made from carbon fiber, which would’ve seemed about as possible as space travel or TikTok in 1929. There’s a USB charger, a built-in satnav, and a reversing camera. To keep the American lawyers happy, y’see. The front brakes come from Brembo. And if the wind is ruffling your leather cap a little too roughly, simply turn down the power.

Yes, it has driving modes. Sport delivers the full 20hp, but you can dilute that in Bentley or Comfort mode. And simply gaze at the turned aluminum dashboard. If you can focus on it. The Little Car Company says the friction dampers and the leaf springs have been tuned to deliver a comfy ride, but...well, you don’t see Rolls-Royce or modern-day Bentley using them, do you?

If you’re quick you, can bag a First Edition example of the Blower Jnr. The first 99 built will be adorned with Union Jack-painted doors and much 1st Ed badging. You even get the same leather upholstery used by Bentley’s Mulliner division when it was making the full-size continuation Blowers.

Question is, what to do with such an enormous toy? Drive it to Le Mans like the good ol’ days? You’re going to need quite a few charging stops old sport. Hire a go-kart track? Bit uncouth. Just commute in it, we say. Bear down upon helpless little econoboxes like an absolute bounder.

Oh, and the price? Well that’s likely to be around £90,000 (P6.43 million). Plus tax. Plus delivery. Plus optional extras. But when you make the only fully-electric officially Bentley-endorsed road-legal scale model Blower racer in the world, you can probably charge whatever you like...

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.