The all-new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe is a 577hp track weapon with 2+2 seating

Yes, the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe is cuddlier. Mercedes-Benz has been talking to its customers and found that what they crave most of all from the new model is something less...harsh. Easier to use every day, comfier to drive around in. While still being an utter powerhouse, naturally.

Merc has obliged, starting over and using not one piece of the old chassis. This all-new car is 180mm longer and 40mm wider than before, meaning enough space inside for 2+2 seating and a 250-liter trunk that’ll swallow a bicycle, apparently. A 70mm longer wheelbase means the interior shouldn’t be quite as restrictive, either. Well, less so than lycra.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

At launch, we get two versions as before, each harnessing the 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 assembled by hand at AMG HQ in Affalterbach and twinned with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The numbers are familiar: The GT 63 draws an unchanged 577hp, with 799Nm arriving at 2,500-4,500rpm for 0-100kph in 3.2sec and a top speed of 315kph.

Not that the engine has been ignored, Merc hastens to add. It gets a new oil pan, a repositioned intercooler, and active crankcase ventilation, while the inlet and outlet ports have been honed for more efficient gas exchange. Meanwhile, a wet starting clutch replaces the old torque converter, reducing weight and improving responsiveness, the carmaker claims.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

The GT 55 generates 469hp (also unchanged), enough for 0-100kph in 3.9sec and a vee-max of 295kph. Both versions achieve 8.5km/L, should the cost of living crisis be making any GT buyers out there more fuel-aware. Merc wouldn’t rule out a plug-in hybrid, when we asked about it...

Oh, and both are equipped with Merc’s 4Matic all-wheel drive. It’s continuously variable, so you can have 50:50 distribution for icy back roads and full rear-wheel drive for track shenanigans.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

What else? The body is aluminium but with steel, magnesium, and carbon-fiber composite woven in for maximum rigidity at the minimum weight. Multilink suspension front and rear, electric rear-axle locking diff, carbon-composite brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport S tires. Not exactly ingredients for an inoffensive victoria sponge…

And there’s loads of stuff that’s active. The rear spoiler is active, the ride control and the roll stabilization are active, the rear-axle steering (up to 2.5 degrees of lock, opposing your steering inputs below 100kph and mimicking them above it) is...yep, you’re there already. All of which contributes to more comfort and real-world driving smarts, claims Merc.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Inside, there’s an 11.9-inch portrait touchscreen running Mercedes’ MBUX system. There are creature comforts like ambient lighting, massage seating, and the option of one- or two-tone nappa leather, but also track-day stuff like torque, acceleration, and tire-pressure data, and sports seats that inflate their bolsters for added support in Sport, Sport+, and Race modes. Nice. The other three settings are Slippery, Comfort, and Individual. Pretty self-explanatory.

Heated steering is standard, and we counted four (yes, four!) USB-C ports: two front, two back. A panoramic roof is optional. Twenty-inch wheels are standard, but 21-inchers are available as an upgrade.

“The new AMG GT Coupe combines highly dynamic driving characteristics and distinctive sportiness with a high level of everyday comfort,” said Michael Schiebe, Mercedes-AMG chairman. “Our new GT is clearly the top-of-the-line product in our diversified portfolio and is therefore not only AMG’s youngest brand shaper, but also a clear commitment to the sports car made in Affalterbach. With the new dimension concept and optional 2+2 seats, we are directly responding to the wishes of our customers.”

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Thoughts on the design? We were given a sneak preview of the car during the launch of the new E-Class, and in the metal, the edges are noticeably softer (anyone else seeing pre-facelift F-Type in the headlights?) than before. The bulkier dimensions don’t leap out at you either: it’s a bigger car now, but it was a big car before.

This is the fifth independent series model after the SLS, the Mk1 GT Coupe, the GT 4-door Coupe, and the SL. Where does this rank among that lot?

More photos of the Mercedes-AMG GT 2024:

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.