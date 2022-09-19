The new Mazda CX-8 gets improved looks, more tech, and a P2.33-M starting price

With three rows, the option of seven seats, and an entry price lower than the CX-9’s, the CX-8 is arguably the most practical offering in Mazda’s Philippine lineup. Now, the brand has made it even more enticing with additional tech and some aesthetic tweaks.

Mazda Philippines used the 2022 Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) as an opportunity to showcase its refreshed crossover. While changes to its design aren’t immediately apparent from afar, you’ll notice that the model now carries a slightly more upscale appearance if you move up close.

Added styling includes a redesigned front grille finished in gun metallic, an altered front bumper, new badging, and 19-inch alloy wheels in bright silver. The cabin, meanwhile, gets red kappa leather seats and faux wood interior trim. A sunroof, an instrument cluster equipped with a seven-inch LCD screen, and a wireless charging pad are among other interior options available.

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

Mazda has also thrown in its G-Vectoring Control Plus technology, which improves the vehicle’s stability during cornering by lightly applying the brakes when necessary during turns. Off-Road Traction Assist, which simulates a locking differential, is now also included in the CX-8 AWD Exclusive variant. I-Activsense, Mazda’s advanced driver assistance package, is now standard across the entire CX-8 range, too.

Under the hood of the new and improved Mazda CX-8 is a 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The setup is capable of up to 187hp and 252Nm of torque.

Below are the prices and variants of the new Mazda CX-8.

Mazda CX-8 2023 prices and variants:

Mazda CX-8 2.5L Signature FWD 7-Seater - P2,330,000 Mazda CX-8 2.5L AWD Exclusive 6-Seater - P2,490,000

And in case you missed it, Mazda Philippines also released a special-edition MX-5 that pays tribute to the model’s local following.

Let us know what you think of the improvements made to the CX-8 in the comments.

