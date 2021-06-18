Mazda says 100% of its cars ‘will have some level of electrification’ by 2030

Mazda’s stable is going to look somewhat different in the next couple of years.

The Japanese car manufacturer has laid out its plans for electrification moving forward, saying it expects all of its offerings to “have some level of electrification” by the year 2030. By then, 25% of Mazdas will be made up of fully electric vehicles.

Key to the brand’s Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 electrification strategy is the development of a new EV platform aptly called the ‘Skyactiv EV Scalable Architecture’ and ‘Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture.’

PHOTO BY Mazda

“Based on this architecture, we will deliver multiple electrification solutions to meet various customers’ needs, environmental regulations, and the electric power generating infrastructure in a market,” Mazda said in its announcement.

Mazda is targeting to have 13 new Skyactiv Multi-Solution products introduced globally by 2025—five hybrids, five plug-in hybrids, and three full-electric models—with several more releases built on the upcoming Skyactiv EV platform to come out gradually until 2030. All these come as part of Mazda’s pursuit of carbon neutrality by 2050.

PHOTO BY Mazda

Expect plenty of new safety tech to come with newer Mazdas, too. One of these is the Mazda Co-pilot Concept, which monitors a driver’s physical condition behind the wheel and applies autonomous driving to stop the vehicle in a safe area if necessary. Mazda Co-Pilot 1.0 will be introduced to select models in 2022. Also, expect over-the-air updates in future Mazda products as well.

We can’t say we didn’t see this coming. Given Mazda’s track record of producing driver’s cars, though, we’re confident the brand will maintain the great driving dynamics its offerings are known for. What would you like to see in an electrified Mazda? Let us know in the comments.

