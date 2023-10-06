The updated 2024 Mazda MX-5 promises to be an even better car to drive

If we have to come up with a list of cars that carry their age well, the ND-generation Mazda MX-5 deserves automatic inclusion. Hardly anything in its looks or performance gives away the fact that it’s pushing nine years old, and most fans of the model are willing to overlook some of the dated features—the head unit, for instance—in exchange for the pure driving experience this little roadster never fails to deliver.

But Mazda isn’t done with this iteration of the MX-5 just yet: The Japanese carmaker has revealed a number of updates for the 2024 model year, and while you won’t see most of them, the changes are significant enough to modernize the MX-5.

The ‘ND3’ facelift, as it’s being called, brings new all-LED lighting units, including DRLs that are now integrated into the headlights. There’s also a new paint job called Aero Gray Metallic, as well as redesigned 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Look closely at the front grille and you’ll see a radar sensor for Mazda Radar Cruise Control and Smart Brake Support. The latter watches out for obstructions around the vehicle when it’s reversing at speeds of up to 15kph, and applies the brakes as needed to prevent an imminent collision.

Inside, you’re greeted by a new 8.8-inch infotainment display and what appears to be a pair of USB-C ports in the recess below the A/C controls. There’s no mention of it in the press release, but the supplied images also show an SOS button above the new frameless rearview mirror.

There are minor changes to both the 1.5- and 2.0-liter engines. The Skyactiv-G 1.5 (which, sadly, we don’t have on the local market), gets a 4hp boost, while for manual variants, the Skyactiv-G 2.0 has been retuned for better response as you step on and ease off the accelerator. Manual cars also get an asymmetric limited-slip differential to improve cornering stability, as well as DSC-Track function for when you take your MX-5 on track days. Finally, tweaks to the electric power-steering system provide nimbler, more tacticle, and more accurate steering.

Since its launch, the ND MX-5 has always been one of our favorite driving cars (check out our review here). We can’t wait for this updated version to land on our shores so we can take it out for a spin.

More photos of the Mazda MX-5 2024:

