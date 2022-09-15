PIMS 2022: The Mazda MX-5 MCP 25th Anniversary Edition is a tribute to PH Miata owners

The Mazda MX-5 isn’t just a hit because of its performance and looks. Its affordability compared to other locally available drop-tops is a factor in its success, too.

All this considered, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that the model has one of the most dedicated followings in Philippine car culture. To pay tribute to the Miata’s local fans, Mazda Philippines is now offering the MX-5 MCP 25th Anniversary Edition to the general public.

A celebration of Miata Club Philippines’ silver anniversary (it’s been that long already?), the MX-5 MCP 25th Anniversary Edition carries a handful of aesthetic enhancements that set it apart from regular Miata units.

For starters, the limited-run release is available exclusively in a Platinum Quartz Metallic and Navy Blue soft top exterior color combination. Then you have the 17-inch alloys which come in an attractive Satin Silver finish.

Hop inside this roadster and you’ll find a special Mazda Connect command knob with a sterling silver finish. This component also features a serialized plate with the same treatment. Other cabin features include black leather seats and a nine-speaker Bose sound setup.

The cherry on top? Every purchase of the MX-5 MCP 25th Anniversary Edition comes with a commemorative car cover and the MCP 25th Anniversary photobook.

Price? A manual unit will set you back P2,250,000, while automatic ones cost P2,300,000. Note that there are no performance enhancements here, as unit still come equipped with the standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder DOHC gasoline engine with 181hp and 205Nm of torque.

Want one? Deliveries will only last until September 15, 2023. Just remember you’re competing with some of the country’s most dedicated Miata fans to snag a unit. It’s worth a shot, though.

