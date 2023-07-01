The Mercedes-AMG G63 gets gold bling for its latest limited-run version

With the proliferation of electric SUVs and mega-horsepower hybrid sedans, you’d be forgiven for forgetting the Mercedes-AMG G63 is very much still a thing. It’ll continue to be a thing in the future, of course, but for now we get this: a tarted up über-wagon with gold bits.

Officially, it’s called the Mercedes-AMG G63 Grand Edition, and calls back to the “exceptional status of the performance off-roader.” There is no more performance, mind, though that’s less of an issue in a car modeled on a high-rise block of flats. So 577hp from its 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 is plenty, cheers.



There’s also no more ‘off-road,’ either; again, less of an issue in a car capable of leaping tall buildings in a single bound. So instead, Mercedes-AMG has applied much [engage Goldmember voice] goooooooold.

Both the Mercedes star and the AMG logo are finished in gold, ditto the bumper inlays, the underride protection, and those distinctive side graphics. The 22-inch wheels, which won’t have escaped your attention, are also finished in what Merc-AMG calls ‘Tech Gold.’ It all pops because it sits on the G’s jet-black body color.



Inside, there’s yet more black und gold, and we’re told just 1,000 versions (globally) of this car will be built.

“The exclusive interior and extensive equipment further underscore the singular and special nature of this strong-spirited SUV,” said AMG boss Michael Schiebe. “With the expressive and limited Grand Edition, we are celebrating the success story of the G63, which is far from over.”

More photos of the Mercedes-AMG G63 Grand Edition:





NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.