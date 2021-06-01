Fancy an 838hp Merc-AMG speedster with an F1-style halo?

Mercedes-Benz plans to sell only 750 examples of the AMG GT R Roadster, but that hasn’t stopped prolific Merc collector and ‘friend of the brand’ Ronald A. Bussink from buying up five to create a limited run of these—the brilliantly-named Bussink GT R Speedlegend.

PHOTO BY Maxim Kuijper

‘Speedlegend.’ A name not short of confidence. All five of these wacky creations have already been sold, so hard luck if you’ve always wanted a road car with a roll bar masquerading as an F1-style halo system instead of a roof. Bussink is referring to it as the ‘Speedbow.’

Behind the newly aerated cabin are two ‘speed domes’ with further roll protection. There are lashings of carbon fiber everywhere, too, and new louvres on the front wings. Apparently, buyers also had the choice of upgrading to the more aggressive front end of the AMG GT R Pro.

PHOTO BY Maxim Kuijper

And speaking of upgrades, there’s also the option of bumping the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8’s output from the standard 577hp to a much more speedster-friendly 838hp. Bussink says the conversion, carried out by race team and engineering firm HWA AG, means the Speedlegend is also 100kg lighter than the standard Roadster.

What do we think, Internet?

PHOTO BY Maxim Kuijper

PHOTO BY Maxim Kuijper

PHOTO BY Maxim Kuijper

