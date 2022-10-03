Mercedes-Benz PH expands E-Class lineup with new Avantgarde Line variant

Several months ago, the Auto Nation Group (ANG)—our market’s official Mercedes-Benz distributor—beefed up the local luxury sedan segment by bringing in the 2023 E-Class. Now, the company is expanding buyers’ options even further.
ANG has announced that the local 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class lineup now includes the model’s Avantgarde Line variant.
Alterations you’ll notice in local Avantgarde Line E-Class units include a revised front grille featuring a pair of chrome louvers and gloss black struts and additional chrome and gloss bumper accents. Also included in the Avantgarde Line package are 19-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels and LED headlights.
OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Have you seen the new bike ramps around Quezon City?
LTO considering abolishing online exam for driver’s license renewal, not the LTMS portal
Inside, owners are faced with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display system with Benz’s NTG 6 MUBX interface. The cabin and seats are all wrapped in fine Artico leather, and the doors come with a power closing feature that shuts them in a smooth and quiet fashion. Also included in the package are advanced safety features like attention assist, active brake assist, and active parking assist.
All Mercedes-Benz E-Class Avantgarde Line units come equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine capable of up to 197hp and 320Nm of torque. Shifting, meanwhile, is handled by a nine-speed automatic transmission.
So, how much then? The 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Avantgarde Line carries a P5,390,000 price tag in the Philippine market. Let us know what you think of this luxury sedan and its asking price in the comments.
Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.