Mercedes-Benz PH expands E-Class lineup with new Avantgarde Line variant

Another option to consider
by Drei Laurel | Just now
Image of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Avantgarde Line
PHOTO: Auto Nation Group
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Several months ago, the Auto Nation Group (ANG)—our market’s official Mercedes-Benz distributor—beefed up the local luxury sedan segment by bringing in the 2023 E-Class. Now, the company is expanding buyers’ options even further.

ANG has announced that the local 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class lineup now includes the model’s Avantgarde Line variant.

Image of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Avantgarde Line

Alterations you’ll notice in local Avantgarde Line E-Class units include a revised front grille featuring a pair of chrome louvers and gloss black struts and additional chrome and gloss bumper accents. Also included in the Avantgarde Line package are 19-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels and LED headlights.

Inside, owners are faced with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display system with Benz’s NTG 6 MUBX interface. The cabin and seats are all wrapped in fine Artico leather, and the doors come with a power closing feature that shuts them in a smooth and quiet fashion. Also included in the package are advanced safety features like attention assist, active brake assist, and active parking assist.

Image of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Avantgarde Line

All Mercedes-Benz E-Class Avantgarde Line units come equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine capable of up to 197hp and 320Nm of torque. Shifting, meanwhile, is handled by a nine-speed automatic transmission.

So, how much then? The 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Avantgarde Line carries a P5,390,000 price tag in the Philippine market. Let us know what you think of this luxury sedan and its asking price in the comments.

Image of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Avantgarde Line

PHOTO: Auto Nation Group

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

