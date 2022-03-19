The Merc EQS SUV’s 56-inch curved screen will rival your home entertainment setup

Massive, isn’t it? That’s the optional 56-inch ‘Hyperscreen’ inside the upcoming new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Where space is the ultimate luxury, Merc has given you literally all of it, and filled it with pixels.

It’s our first look inside the big new Benz, which sits on the same EVA2 platform as the fully-electric EQS sedan. It will come as no surprise to you that this EQS SUV variant will also be fully-electric.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

And fully massive. Yes, the screen is optional, but we can’t imagine many EQS customers avoiding the temptation to spec a digital display that spans the width of the entire dashboard. As per the EQS sedan, this screen takes in the instrument cluster, the infotainment, and the passenger display. It even cleverly incorporates the air vents, too.

Clever in other ways, because if the onboard cameras detect the driver looking at whatever the front passenger is streaming/watching, it’ll automatically dim “dynamic content.” That’s the price you quite literally pay: Shell out for an EQS screen, let your passengers enjoy it.

Still, should be plenty for the driver to enjoy, if the EQS sedan is anything to go by. That car boasts a ride better than a regular S-Class, so you’d expect the SUV version to offer something hovering around the ‘very comfortable’ end of the spectrum.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Naturally, there’s lot of plush materials on board the EQS SUV, along with seating for many: there’s an optional seven-seat version planned with two individual seats in the third row set at a height that’s “even more comfortable than in the GLE”.

Should smell nice, which is handy if you’ve got seven humans on board; there’s a special new scent developed especially for the EQS SUV called ‘MOOD mimosa’. Maybe space isn’t the ultimate luxury…

More interior photos of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV:

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

