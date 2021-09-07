Mercedes-Benz’s new Professional Line package for the G-Class beefs up the iconic SUV

The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen’s design isn’t just one of the most timeless in the industry—it’s also one of the toughest. There’s a reason the German brand has hardly messed with the look since the SUV first came to be.

That said, there’s always room for improvement. And if you’re someone who looked at the all-new G-Class when it first came out and thought it could use a little extra ruggedness, well, the German carmaker’s new Professional Line upgrades might be for you.

See Also

The new G-Class package gives the off-roader a host of new aesthetic add-ons, including grilles for the headlights, a new front, and rear mudflaps, as well as new 18-inch five-spoke wheels finished in matte black.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

There’s a new roof rack that’s compatible with a roof-top tent, as well as a new Professional Line spare wheel holder. Capping the look off is a popping Copper Orange Magno exterior that contrasts nicely with darkened components.

Other upgrades include a more extensive interior ambient lighting setup that features 64 colors instead of just eight, black leather upholstery, and dark tint all around. No performance upgrades here, though, so expect the usual V8 fare if you’re hoping to slap this package onto a new purchase.

Us? We like it. It’s a relatively playful new take on the SUV’s exterior and one that keeps things subtle, too.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.