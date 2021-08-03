The new armored Mercedes-Benz S-Class can survive even two hand-grenade explosions

If you’re reading this with the intention of buying a new armored limo, may we suggest you think about your life choices for a second?

Not that we meant to tell you how you should live your life, but if you need a V12-engined Mercedes S-Class with VR10 levels of protection (that’s the highest possible for a passenger car and enough to stop a hefty TNT blast, the detonation of two hand grenades on the roof or a round of ammo fired from an assault rifle), then perhaps a more gentle way of life beckons.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Anyhoo, this is the new Mercedes S680 Guard 4Matic, which the Germans quietly unveiled recently. The lack of fanfare is understandable in this case.

As well as that VR10 protection, the S680 gets special Michelin tires that can run for 31km even after they’re punctured, and the glass in the windows is 10cm thick to stop gunfire. Customers can also spec a fire extinguishing system and an emergency fresh air system.

The Guard only comes in long-wheelbase S-Class form—you can’t have it as an even longer Pullman—but it does get the twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12 making 604hp and a slightly detuned 829Nm of torque. Apparently, the gearbox and steering have been recalibrated to deal with the extra weight, with the Guard sitting at somewhere around four tons. Yep, FOUR TONS.

Prices will reportedly start at just over €547,000 (P32.37 million, which shouldn’t be an issue for those in need) and it’s worth noting that top speed is limited to just 190kph.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.