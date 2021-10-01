The Militem Ferox-T is a more premium Jeep Gladiator on steroids

If we had to make a list of pickups that could do with an aesthetic alteration or two, the Jeep Gladiator would not be on it. Frankly, the truck’s stock appearance—which is basically the Wrangler’s iconic look with a bed out back—should already appeal to most off-road fans.

Of course, there’ll always be an aftermarket specialist or two (or many, many more) that’ll beg to disagree with more subtle tastes like ours. This is why builds like the Militem Ferox-T continue to pour in from the aftermarket community.

PHOTO BY Militem

Continue reading below ↓

To sum it up, the Ferox-T is a more luxurious version of Jeep’s pickup with a meaner look to it. The latter comes courtesy of add-ons like a new honeycomb grille that can be finished in carbon fiber, fender extensions, smoked lighting units, and 20-inch Militem wheels. The truck’s suspension has also been altered to provide 51mm of additional clearance.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

If you want to go the extra mile, you can also opt for the more off-road-ready Adventure pack. This upgrade gives the vehicle a snorkel and mud tires, and finishes exterior components like the bumpers and wheel arches in special scratch-resistant paint.

PHOTO BY Militem

Continue reading below ↓

And as we said, Militem’s made an effort to spruce up this Jeep’s interior, too. Inside, you’ll find ambient lighting, seats wrapped in nice Italian leather, stealthy black accents, as well as multi-color ambient lighting. Buyers have the option of shelling out extra for Alcantara inserts, and there’s a neat button on the center console that allows you to adjust the Ferox-T’s exhaust note as well.

Units come powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine capable of up to 285hp and 353Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. How much? The Militem Ferox-T starts at €97,490 (around P5.73 million).

PHOTO BY Militem

Continue reading below ↓

Us? As we said, we’re perfectly fine with the Stock Gladiator. If you find the truck’s standard look a little too tame, though, this might be for you.

PHOTO BY Militem

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.