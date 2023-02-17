Mitsubishi’s tiny electric kei van will be made in Indonesia

Downsizing doesn’t just have to be for private motorists, you know. There are plenty of small businesses out there that needn’t rely on anything bigger than a kei car for their transportation needs.

With this in mind, something like the Minicab-MiEV would work. It’s a tiny kei-class commercial vehicle from Mitsubishi that’s compact, lightweight, and pretty cute, too.

Set to begin production in Indonesia next year, the vehicle features an underfloor drive battery that ensures the interior makes no concessions when it comes to cargo capacity. The setup also gives the model a lower center of gravity, which in turn results in improved steering and comfort.

This will be the first time the vehicle is produced outside of Japan’s borders. The Minicab-MiEV was actually first launched way back in 2011, but eventually saw sales cease. Sales resumed in November 2022, and now the model is making its way to other countries.

“Automakers are now being required to respond to the rapid, global movement toward a decarbonized society,” Takao Kato, Mitsubishi’s president and CEO said in a statement.

“We believe that kei-car class commercial EVs are the optimal solution to the last one-mile problem in logistics. In order to meet the growing demand for EVs in the ASEAN region, we have made the decision to produce this vehicle locally outside of Japan for the first time. As well as continuing to support the development of Indonesia's automotive industry, we hope to contribute to the country's environmental initiatives.”

So, do you think the Minicab-MiEV should be sold in the Philippines?

