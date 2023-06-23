Modellista already has customization kits for the all-new Toyota Alphard and Vellfire

In case you missed it, Toyota officially launched the all-new Alphard and its sportier twin, the Vellfire, earlier this week. Both models look pretty impressive as is, but there will always be some people for whom less is not more.

Right on cue, here’s Modellista with aftermarket aesthetic modification packages for both models.

The first kit is the Real Dignity Style—nope, that’s not from Google Translate, but from the actual global website of Modellista. This comprises a front spoiler, side skirts, and a rear bumper spoiler and muffler for Toyota’s premium van.

Options specific to this package are a Modellista front grille, signature illumination blades, and a roof spoiler with an LED strip, which won’t be available till September. Modellista WingDancer XVII wheels measuring 20 inches in diameter are on the options list, too.

The Garnish Style, meanwhile, is a collection of shiny accents for the upper half of the vehicle: hood, side door, fender, side mirrors, rear quarter window, and back door.

You can spec the Garnish package with front bumper illumination blades and the WingDancer rims. Or, you can opt to combine both customization packages.

The Toyota Vellfire also has two kits, the first being the Beast Razor Style package. As with the kit for the Alphard, it comes with a front spoiler, side skirts, and a rear bumper and muffler, but their design is more in line with the Vellfire’s sportier personality.

Add-ons include a front grille modification, signature illumination blades in blue, and a roof spoiler with an LED strip. The aforementioned WingDancer rims may be spec’d with this package.

The corresponding Garnish Style bits here are likewise similar to what’s offered for the Alphard. You’ll find more images for each kit below.

Are these Modellista vans for you, or would you rather retain the stock look of the Alphard and the Vellfire?

Real Dignity Style standard kit and options for Toyota Alphard:

Garnish Style kit for Toyota Alphard

Beast Razor Style kit for Toyota Vellfire

Garnish Style kit for Toyota Vellfire

