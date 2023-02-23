Report: The next-gen Toyota Supra could be an EV

It’s all well and good that the Toyota Supra continues to live on with a manual transmission. Who wouldn’t want a stick shift in a sports car like this, right? Well, it’s best you enjoy it while it lasts, as the next-generation model might not have one. Heck, it may not even have an internal combustion engine.

According to a report by Best Car, the sixth-generation Supra could debut as an electric vehicle in 2025. It will supposedly get a rear-wheel-drive layout. Not that it really comes as a surprise, as Toyota did confirm a while back that it will eventually electrify its entire lineup. Besides, if even the Lexus LFA can get an electric successor, then why can’t the Supra?

PHOTO BY Toyota

No other significant details were revealed just yet, though. Toyota also has yet to confirm any of these, so don’t quote us on this just yet. We’ll keep you posted if and when the carmaker releases more info on this.

What do you guys think, though? Is Toyota headed in the right direction with the electrification of the Supra?

