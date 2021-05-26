The Nissan Ariya makes its public debut in Monaco

Nissan’s all-electric crossover, the Ariya, is arguably one of the most futuristic vehicles we’ve seen from the Japanese carmaker. While the Leaf has been around for a decade already, the Ariya feels like a step into a new EV era for Nissan.

Now, it appears we’re inching closer to that new era, as the Ariya has just made its first public appearance. Where? Well, no less than the Circuit de Monaco. The iconic street circuit is a fitting place where Nissan can showcase the prowess of its upcoming electric vehicle. Plus, Monaco’s beautiful scenery makes for a good backdrop for what is easily one of the most stylish EVs we’ve seen in quite a while.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Ariya’s public driving in the streets of Monaco is a great way to witness the capabilities of our e-4ORCE technology,” said Nissan AMIEO product strategy and pricing region vice president Arnaud Charpentier. “Ariya is the epitome of Nissan’s innovation in electric mobility and this event marks a defining moment in the next chapter of Nissan’s EV journey.”

It’ll be a while before we see more Ariyas on the road, especially here in the Philippines. Nissan’s recent exhibition sure has us excited, though. What say you, readers?

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.