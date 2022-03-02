The new Nissan Juke Hybrid is one fuel-efficient crossover

Check it out. Yep, Nissan has finally gotten around to electrifying the Juke. Anyone else just assume it’d done that already?

We jest, of course. This is a huge moment for Nissan, given the sheer popularity of small crossovers across the globe, and the Juke Hybrid is getting a seriously impressive little powertrain. That’s because it’s using Alliance tech borrowed from Renault, and said tech was actually first developed alongside engineers from the Formula 1 team. Nice.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Renault calls the system E-Tech, although Nissan is keeping things simple with the Juke Hybrid name. In the Juke, the basics are thus: a 1.6-liter Nissan-supplied engine makes 93hp, while an electric motor adds an additional 48hp. So far, so standard. However, Renault then provides a smaller 15kW electric motor, a teeny 1.2kWh battery, and an innovative gearbox.

You can read our full explanation of how all of that works together by clicking these blue words, but essentially, the gearbox is a four-speed clutchless dog-type unit. That would usually mean harsh shifts, but here, the smaller electric motor controls the flywheel speed to sync them while also kick-starting the combustion engine whenever it’s needed. The Juke Hybrid always starts in all-electric mode using the larger motor and the small amount of charge in the battery, and it can continue using electricity alone at speeds of up to 55kph.

There’s regenerative braking to charge the battery (as well as a dedicated one-pedal mode), and the car’s brain maximizes EV driving at all times, although there’s also an EV mode that’ll use up your precious charge before bringing the engine in as a last resort.

Nissan says the end result is a powertrain that’s 25% more powerful than the current Juke gasoline option, while also being 40% more efficient in urban driving and 20% more combined. Good numbers.

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

From the outside, the hybrid won’t look too different from the gasoline-powered Juke. There’s some extra badges so people know you’ve bought the electrified version, as well as a slightly redesigned grille with smaller openings and a redesigned rear spoiler to improve aero efficiency. You’ll also get new Nissan logos and the option of 19-inch Ariya-inspired wheels.

What do you make of the setup, Internet?

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

