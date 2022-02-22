This Nissan mobile office is perfect for *binging Netflix on the road

“Oh, great. Another expensive luxury van/MPV turned mobile office that I can’t afford.” You’re correct—at least partly.

Yes, this is another van/MPV modified to serve as a workplace away from the office. This time, it’s a Nissan Elgrand, and there’s a catch: You can afford it. If only for a couple of hours.

Nissan is offering this Elgrand as a service instead of a vehicle purchase, and is charging a ¥20,000 (just under P9,000) two-hour rental fee with additional charges past the two-hour or 30km mark.

The exterior looks inconspicuous enough, aside from a few decals that we think identify the unit as a service. Open the doors, though, and you’re greeted by a proper work-from-car setup.

ALSO READ:

Nissan PH finishes 2021 strong, will continue EV push with Blue Switch initiative

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Inside, you’ll find a pair of plush reclining seats, enough legroom to put most other setups to shame, reading lights, and a large 32-inch flatscreen television where you can hook up your laptop to binge your favorite Netflix series—er, review presentations before sending them to management. (After which you can, um, rewatch past seasons of Drive to Survive before the new one drops.)

The carmaker says the vehicle supports 5G and 4G connections, and features in-car communication so you can converse with the drive up front. Speaking of the driver, your company secrets are safe in the passenger compartment thanks to a partition between the front and rear of the vehicle that features sound insulation.

Company secrets? Pfffft. We just don’t want the driver to spoil the latest season of—oh yeah, right. We can’t have any company secrets getting out on the way to the airport now, can we?

Continue reading below ↓

Nissan mobile office

PHOTO BY Nissan

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.