The new Nissan Navara Pro-4X Warrior wants to put other pickups to shame

It was only a matter of time before Nissan built another Navara N-TREK Warrior in Australia. Remember that beastly truck we saw from a couple of years back? Well, a new one is on its way.

This one, however, will be called the Navara Pro-4X Warrior. As its name suggests, it’s based on the already-rugged Pro-4X variant—the top-of-the-line variant we have here in our market—and it’s what Nissan calls “world’s toughest Navara.” The new truck is now undergoing final testing and is almost complete.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

As with the Navara N-TREK Warrior from 2019, Nissan has partnered with product development and engineering consultancy Premcar to develop the new Pro-4X Warrior. The program now employs the help of 35 Premcar engineers, manufacturing experts, and executives to build a dual-cab truck that’s highly capable both on- and off-road.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“We’re taking all the key improvements made by Nissan on the Navara Pro-4X, like its impressive NVH levels, steering quality, extensive safety equipment, and core dual-cab functionality, and we’re overlaying those updates with our own in-house engineering expertise to create the toughest and most capable Navara in the world,” says Premcar engineering director Bernie Quinn.

“We’ve taken everything we learned on the first Warrior, and the feedback we’ve received from customers and the media, to create a tough, capable, and refined vehicle that we think will be unrivaled in the dual-cab ute market in this country.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

No specifics yet on the upgrades received by the new Pro-4X Warrior. The photos do suggest that there have been substantial modifications done underneath. It looks like it’s got suspension modifications along with chunkier tires and off-road accessories such as front and rear skid plates. Also, since the last N-TREK Warrior got a significant increase in ground clearance, we reckon this new truck will get the same treatment as well.

Continue reading below ↓

No interior photos, either, and we haven’t the slightest idea if there are engine tweaks, too. We’ll give you more details once we have them. For now, tell us what you think of this beefy truck. Would you like to see it land on our shores, too?

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.