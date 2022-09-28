This is what a race-ready Nissan Z looks like

This is the Nissan Z GT4—Nismo’s race-ready take on the new-generation Z car.

Disappointed? We can see why. Some of you may have assumed what Nissan teased on social media recently would end up being the vehicle’s market-available Nismo variant. Obviously, this didn’t end up being the case.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Still, you have to appreciate the lengths Nismo has gone to prepare the Z for real competition. You’ve got a gnarly new wing out back, a handful of extra aero bits, and some popping racing livery with a checkered flag design by the rear pillar.

No specifics here, but the Japanese carmaker says it has altered its VR30DDTT mill to give this unit some extra punch on the track, optimized its chassis and suspension setup, and improved the sports car’s aerodynamics. Development took place at numerous Nismo facilities, and the Z GT4 was even entered in the Fuji 24-Hour Race back in June as part of testing.

PHOTO BY Nissan

“This created a race car that is a Nissan Z in all aspects – accessible to enthusiast drivers and hard-core professionals,” Nissan says.

If anything, this is an indication that the Nissan Z Nismo is worth sitting on the edge of your seat for. What do you think of this race-ready take on the all-new Z car?

More images of the Nissan Z GT4 2023

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

