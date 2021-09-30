The all-new Nissan Almera is being launched in PH on October 8

It’s official: The all-new Nissan Almera is being launched in the local market on October 8, 2021.

This confirmation comes just a week after teaser material for the subcompact sedan began making rounds on social media, and Nissan Philippines has already sent out invitations to media outlets for the event.

Details are still scarce, however. All we have to go on right now is the launch date and whatever was revealed via teasers. The brand has, however, already released an image hinting at the arrival of the Almera turbo.

If this is the case, units packing a 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine capable of 99hp and up to 152Nm of torque may be going on sale. This could give the Nissan Almera a distinct advantage over segment rivals like the Toyota Vios and Honda City.

We’re also expecting a modern touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Oh, and the vehicle’s sharp design will no doubt be a head-turner around these parts as well.

Again, though, all of this is speculation until Nissan formally launches the car next week. If you’re on the brink of buying a brand-new subcompact sedan, perhaps this is something you should wait for.

