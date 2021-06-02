The all-electric Rimac Nevera is a 1,914hp beast of a hypercar

It feels like it’s been a decade already since we first heard of Rimac Automobili’s 1,000hp++ all-electric hypercar. Not that it matters, because the Croatian company has now fully unveiled its staggeringly powerful EV in its full production form. And guess what? It has a proper name now, too.

This, ladies and gents, is the Rimac Nevera. Not the Concept One or the C_Two—the Nevera. With that proper name comes proper hypercar figures: 1,914hp, 2360Nm, and a top speed of 412kph. It does 0-97kph in an eyewatering 1.85sec, up to 161kph in 4.3sec, and 300kph in 9.3sec. The company describes it as “out of this world acceleration,” and we’re not here to argue.

PHOTO BY Rimac Automobili

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Nevera’s “exhaustively reworked” electric powertrain comprises a 120kWh, 6,960-cell battery with an advanced cooling system that allows prolonged power delivery. The power is then generated by four bespoke surface-mounted permanent magnet motors (one for each wheel). The front and rear wheels, meanwhile, are each connected to a pair of single-speed gearboxes.

The all-electric hypercar also features Rimac’s All-Wheel Torque Vectoring 2 system that improves grip and traction, taking the place of traditional electronic stability program and traction control systems. This setup also facilitates the seven different drive modes available: Sport, Drift, Comfort, Range, Track, and two additional custom settings.

PHOTO BY Rimac Automobili

Continue reading below ↓

There’s also “cutting-edge braking technology” equipped in the Nevera, which distributes braking force between the electric powertrain and the friction brakes depending on the current state of the battery, powertrain, and brakes. This tech keeps the friction brakes operational if the battery is nearing its thermal limits, and also activates more regenerative braking if the system get hot. All of these, Rimac says, are unnoticeable from behind the wheel.

PHOTO BY Rimac Automobili

Continue reading below ↓

Speaking of behind the wheel, apart from the rather luxurious cabin, the driver will also get to enjoy a new driving experience courtesy of the Nevera’s ‘Driver Coach.’ Using the latest NVIDIA Pegasus OS along with 12 ultrasonic sensors, 13 cameras, and six radars, the AI provides guidance to optimize and enhance on-track performance.

But enough tech—let’s talk more about the interior. As mentioned, the cabin is quite luxurious, and it’s just what you’d expect from a €2 million (P117 million) hypercar. A combination of tactile rotary knobs and switches and three high-def displays can be found up front, all of which allow control of different in-vehicle functions and niceties, as well as provide information about the car’s status and performance.

PHOTO BY Rimac Automobili

Continue reading below ↓

The Nevera will be available in GT, Signature, or Timeless editions, with the option to go the bespoke route. Nevertheless, Rimac says no two Neveras will leave its factory looking the same or bearing the same specification thanks to its near-unlimited personalization program. As a matter of fact, Rimac will be inviting all Nevera buyers to Croatia to help design their cars themselves. So apart from a loaded bank account, you’ll probably be needing a pen and paper when you purchase a Nevera, too.

PHOTO BY Rimac Automobili

Continue reading below ↓

“This is it. This is the car I had in mind when I embarked on the ‘impossible’ journey ten years ago. All our hard work has resulted in the Nevera—our record-breaking hypercar,” said Rimac Automobili founder and CEO Mate Rimac. “This car was born to outperform, and to raise the bar, redefining the norm for performance cars. And not only in performance—but as an all-around package.”

Rimac says only 150 Neveras will be made, with “every single unit crafted in Croatia from passion and admiration for cars.” Now that it’s finally here, what do you have to say about Rimac’s electric hypercar? Share your two cents in the comments.

PHOTO BY Rimac Automobili

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Rimac Automobili

PHOTO BY Rimac Automobili

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Rimac Automobili

PHOTO BY Rimac Automobili

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Rimac Automobili

PHOTO BY Rimac Automobili

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Rimac Automobili

PHOTO BY Rimac Automobili

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Rimac Automobili

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.