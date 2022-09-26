This P79k scratch-proof paint job for the Suzuki Jimny is as durable as it is attractive

One of the potential downsides to a fancy paint job? You’re often worried about having some dunce parked next to you ruining it. Thankfully, there are options that can help minimize this risk to some extent.

Pasig City-based garage Dip City, for example, offers a scratch-proof paint job for the current-generation Suzuki Jimny that looks as eye-catching as it does durable. The company recently shared one unit that underwent the treatment boasting an attractive new two-tone exterior finish.

To prove the paint job’s durability, Dip City uploaded a video to Facebook of someone running a key along the side of the vehicle. If this footage (which you can check out at the bottom of this article) is anything to go by, then the treatment is as advertised.

The matte look also adds to the Jimny’s durable vibe, and we’re fans of the way the treatment has been applied to the mini SUV’s front grille and bumper as well. These changes really help highlight the model’s retro-ish exterior design.

So, how much is it? Dip City says its scratch-proof paint job will set you back a cool P79,000. Do you think the cost is worth it? Let us know in the comments section.

