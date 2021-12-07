This is what P51-M gets you in the luxury overlanding scene

Can you be set for life with a cool P51 million? Sure, we can see that happening. You can find yourself a decent condo unit and luxury car or two with that figure, and perhaps invest some and keep the rest inside a bank account as a safety net.

Or you could scrap being financially sound in favor of living a plush life off the grid.

If the latter route sounds more appealing to you, may we suggest throwing your fortune at something along the lines of the SOD Rise 4x4—a luxury overlander based on the Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5032.

This thing is essentially a hotel room on wheels, measuring 6,900mm in length, 2,480mm in width, and 3,900mm in height. It’s a 4x4, and getting this behemoth moving falls on the shoulders of a 400hp V6 engine. Its capability on paper comes second to its interior appointments, though.

Step inside and you’re greeted by arguably the most premium overlanding interior in the business. There’s a central seating area, four beds, marble-decorated surfaces, a kitchen and bathroom, and plenty of windows and skylights. This thing even comes with a toilet seat warmer to keep your bum cool when you inevitably run out of gas money.

Other niceties include a rear vehicle carrier, exterior awning, a solar power system, LED light bars and spotlights, and a roof-mounted aluminum storage box.

Price? A sizable €899,900 (as we said, around P51 million). There’s also a more affordable four-cylinder variant with just 231hp if you aren’t willing to go all-out. If you’re interested, this thing is available starting January 2022. Time to set aside that 13th month pay, then?

