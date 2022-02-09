The Subaru BRZ in ‘Cup Car Basic’ form is perfect for aspiring racers

Subaru has unveiled its contender for the upcoming Toyota Gazoo Racing GR 86/BRZ Cup, and it’s almost exactly how we’d spec our perfect BRZ.

Look! Steel wheels! In this ‘Cup Car Basic’ trim, the BRZ looks fantastically workaday, although don’t expect the steelies to make it to the track—you’ll likely have to swap them out for lightweight wheels and sticky tires. Boo.

The two-make race series has been running for nine years now with the previous-gen BRZ and GT86, and this latest championship with second-gen cars will kick off at the Fuji Speedway in July. The 86/BRZ Cup includes categories for pro drivers and amateurs, and the Cup Car Basic trim is available to buy from dealers throughout Japan.

This new BRZ costs 3,338,500 Japanese yen (P1.48 million) and includes a roll cage, eyebolts for a six-point harness, an additional engine oil cooler, and new fins for cooling the rear differential.

The mechanicals are standard Japanese spec—meaning there’s a 2.4-liter boxer engine under the hood making 232hp (4hp more than the US-spec BRZ). Power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Oh, and of course, Toyota’s competitive GR 86 looks remarkably similar…

Subaru BRZ ‘Cup Car Basic’

This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor changes may have been made.

