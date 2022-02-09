Car News

The Subaru BRZ in ‘Cup Car Basic’ form is perfect for aspiring racers

Steel wheels, anyone?
3 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: TopGear.com
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Subaru
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Subaru BRZ

Subaru has unveiled its contender for the upcoming Toyota Gazoo Racing GR 86/BRZ Cup, and it’s almost exactly how we’d spec our perfect BRZ.

Look! Steel wheels! In this ‘Cup Car Basic’ trim, the BRZ looks fantastically workaday, although don’t expect the steelies to make it to the track—you’ll likely have to swap them out for lightweight wheels and sticky tires. Boo.

Subaru BRZ ‘Cup Car Basic’

Continue reading below ↓

ALSO READ:
The all-new Subaru BRZ will start at P2.399-M

The two-make race series has been running for nine years now with the previous-gen BRZ and GT86, and this latest championship with second-gen cars will kick off at the Fuji Speedway in July. The 86/BRZ Cup includes categories for pro drivers and amateurs, and the Cup Car Basic trim is available to buy from dealers throughout Japan. 

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

This new BRZ costs 3,338,500 Japanese yen (P1.48 million) and includes a roll cage, eyebolts for a six-point harness, an additional engine oil cooler, and new fins for cooling the rear differential.

The mechanicals are standard Japanese spec—meaning there’s a 2.4-liter boxer engine under the hood making 232hp (4hp more than the US-spec BRZ). Power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Oh, and of course, Toyota’s competitive GR 86 looks remarkably similar…

Subaru BRZ ‘Cup Car Basic’

Subaru BRZ ‘Cup Car Basic’

Continue reading below ↓

Subaru BRZ ‘Cup Car Basic’

This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor changes may have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
The upcoming Mazda CX-60 PHEV will put out over 300hp
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: TopGear.com

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱