This might be what the next-gen Subaru Impreza STI looks like

Hey, the Nissan GT-R isn’t the only car that’s showing off a new look at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon. Although, admittedly, it did kind of steal everyone’s thunder.

Over at the Subaru booth, the Japanese brand is showing off a prototype of the next Impreza STI. Well, sort of.

Technically this isn’t the real thing yet. As we said, it’s a prototype (albeit one that looks very production-ready). Also, it’s really just a 2023 Impreza hatchback wrapped in STI parts—at least until Subaru releases specifics about its add-ons that are “under development and customized to sportier specifications.”

Until juicy bits are provided, this is just an STI-equipped Impreza hatch. It’s still quite impressive, though.

Down low you’ll find gloss black STI alloy wheels, and at the rear is a roof-mounted spoiler with the same treatment. Other upgrades include rear diffusers, body-colored side skirts, as well STI exhausts. No mention of any alterations under the hood, though.

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything big about the Impreza, so Subaru playing around with the nameplate at this year’s TAS is a welcome sight. Expectations? Let us know in the comments.

More images of the Subaru Impreza STI prototype

