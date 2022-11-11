Wait a minute…the Subaru Rex looks kind of familiar

Toyota’s partnership with Subaru extends to more than just the GR86, you know. The Rex, for example, is a Subie that’s essentially a carbon copy of the Toyota Raize subcompact SUV.

Wait, why are we even announcing it? Chances are the Rex’s relationship with the Raize was apparent the moment you laid your eyes on it. Still, you do get a few changes here and there, the most apparent of which is the more compact front grille design featuring Subaru’s badge.

PHOTO BY Subaru

Other alterations include the foglight housings and wheels. The cabins of the two models are practically identical as well, save for a few differences in treatment when it comes to the seats and a few pieces of interior trim.

The Rex’s powertrain? It also features a 1.2-liter gasoline engine that puts up 87hp and 113Nm paired with a continuously variable transmission. Ground clearance? Exactly the same at 185mm (though the Rex is ever so slightly smaller when it comes to dimensions). As we said, these two vehicles are practically twins.

PHOTO BY Subaru

We have to admit, though, that the Rex does look a little bit classier thanks to its more subtle grille and cleaner face. The Subie’s cabin is relatively livelier, too, thanks to some quirkier color combinations.

Given the choice, would you choose the Toyota Raize or the Subaru Rex? We’d love to know your answers in the comments section.

More images of the Subaru Rex

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru