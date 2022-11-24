The Suzuki Eeco is a tiny do-it-all van that can do almost 20km/L

Do you really need a pickup for your business? Unless you plan on lugging cargo off the beaten path or need a storage area without a roof, the answer is most probably ‘no.’ Owning a truck would be neat, yes—but more often than not, it’s not the most practical option.

This is where vans like the Suzuki Eeco come in. Packing a 1.2-liter K12N gasoline engine with a humble 80hp and 104Nm of torque, it isn’t exactly inspiring—but it makes sense.

That’s more than enough power to propel the model’s modest proportions. It measures just 3,675mm in length and rides on a 2,350mm wheelbase. Those dimensions allow it to have a reasonable 4.5-meter turning radius and a footprint that’s perfect for driving around in an urban setting.

Perhaps most importantly, it’s efficient. Suzuki claims the vehicle’s gasoline engine can do up to 19.72km/L. Buyers also have the option of a natural gas variant that can supposedly provide an impressive 26.78km/L.

As is natural with vehicles of this type, you don’t expect much when it comes to exterior design and interior amenities. The outside features an aesthetic that, summed up, is strictly utilitarian. And inside? You’ll find mostly plastic.

The overall package isn’t completely bare, though. Suzuki’s managed to equip the Eeco with dual airbags, and even a rear parking sensor.

The 2023 Suzuki Eeco is available in both five- and seven-seat configurations. Would something like this make sense in the Philippine setting? We think so.

