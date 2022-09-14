Is Suzuki’s mystery display for PIMS 2022 the Ertiga Hybrid?

Just a couple of days left until the 2022 Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS). By now, many of you likely have your itineraries for the event figured out (at least if you aren’t planning on circling the whole venue)—although a few surprise displays and announcements might make some adjustments worth considering.

One mystery showcase we’re looking forward to seeing is that of Suzuki Philippines. The Japanese car manufacturer has already bared that it will be fielding a yet-to-be-named “special” vehicle that “will showcase the brand’s latest technology.”

What could it be? Our best guess is that it’s the Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid.

If you’ll recall, the hybrid seven-seat MPV made its Southeast Asian debut back in June. The model has yet to drop by the Philippine market, though, and PIMS 2022 might be the perfect opportunity for the brand to gauge the public’s interest in local availability.

The Suzuki Ertiga hybrid flaunts a handful of aesthetic improvements, though retains largely the same look as the internal combustion version. The meat in this release, obviously, is what’s under the hood: Suzuki’s Smart Hybrid technology featuring a 1.5-liter K15B engine, lithium-ion battery, and an integrated starter generator. Transmission options are a four-speed automatic or a five-speed manual gearbox.

So, do you think this is it? We won’t have to wait long to find out. Be sure to drop by PIMS 2022 later this week, as Suzuki Philippines will also be offering exclusive deals, merchandise, and activities to visitors at its booth.

More photos of the Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid:

PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki

