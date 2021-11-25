This is what the Suzuki Jimny would look like as an overlanding kei van

When someone mentions overlanding, the first cars that usually come to mind are gargantuan trucks or SUVs. These mansions on wheels are nice and all, but their capability can also be limited by their sheer size and weight. That, and we think the smorgasbord of amenities these rides come with can actually take away from a proper adventure experience.

Personally, we’d much prefer a more minimalist ride to go overloading in. This is why we find these cute little Suzuki Jimny-ish vans built by Japanese garage T-Style so damn appealing. Just look at them!

PHOTO BY T-Style

Firstly, this isn’t a Jimny built to look like a van. It is, in fact, the other way around: A Suzuki Every kei car that’s had a face transplant with the immensely popular mini off-roader. These babies probably won’t inherit their iconic cousin’s capability, considering they pack a considerably more modest 660cc gasoline engine—but they nail the look to an extent.

Alterations besides the new front-end include a lifted suspension, aftermarket wheels, and accommodations for a rooftop tent. The van body also allows for extra cargo/sleeping space in the rear, as well as some pull-out compartment drawers. Neat.

PHOTO BY T-Style

Frankly, something like this would make much more sense in the Philippine setting compared to a massive 4x4 pickup. How long do you reckon you could use one of these rides as your living quarters? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY T-Style

PHOTO BY T-Style

PHOTO BY T-Style

