New Suzuki S-Presso gets improved 1.0-liter engine setup, 25.3km/L claimed efficiency

As a value-for-money proposition, the Suzuki S-Presso is definitely up there in local car rankings. That said, the tiny runabout isn’t perfect, as it leaves something to be desired in terms of safety and features.

The Japanese carmaker appears to be trying to improve on the S-Presso’s package with its release for the 2023 model year. The refresh has just been launched in India, and what it lacks in aesthetic enhancements, it makes up for with an improved engine setup and extra safety and convenience.

No changes to the 1.0-liter K-Series gasoline engine’s output, as it stays at a modest 67hp and 90Nm. Instead, the brand has thrown in stop-start idling technology to improve the vehicle’s fuel efficiency. Suzuki claims that the most frugal S-Presso variant with an Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission can do up to 25.3km/L with the new feature.

All AGS S-Presso variants now also come with an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and hill hold assist. Electronically adjustable side mirrors are also available, and the vehicle gets a new cabin filter that supposedly provides occupants with cleaner air.

Granted, nothing here is groundbreaking stuff—but it would be interesting to see whether or not Suzuki Philippines will bring these improvements in. Would an AGS Suzuki S-Presso variant with the new idling technology appeal to you? Let us know in the comments.

