Tata’s new electric SUVs look clean, rugged, and promising

In the early days of electric vehicle adoption, most of the segment’s offerings were sedans or hatchbacks. Things have changed over the past couple of years, though, and now the SUV’s stake in the EV scene is steadily increasing.

Tata is the latest brand to get into the electric SUV mix with the unveiling of the Sierra.ev and Harrier.ev during India’s Auto Expo in Delhi.

PHOTO BY Tata Motors

Both models signal a major shift in the Indian brand’s SUV philosophy. The Sierra.ev is targeting more adventurous and utilitarian motorists with its large presence, clamshell tailgate, and spacious cabin. Meanwhile, the Harrier.ev seats up to five passengers and features the same DNA as the Land Rover Defender in its OMEGA Architecture build.

PHOTO BY Tata Motors

While details and performance figures for both models are still under wraps, we think their appearance is definitely a good sign. Both flaunt clean surfaces and minimalist design cues you’d normally associate with an electric offering but also boast strong lines and the beefy proportions of other Tata products.

So, how long do you think it will be before electric SUVs overtake our market’s diesel-guzzling behemoths in popularity? We have a feeling that this reality might actually be closer than a lot of people think.

Tata Harrier.ev and Sierra.ev

PHOTO BY Tata Motors

PHOTO BY Tata Motors

PHOTO BY Tata Motors

PHOTO BY Tata Motors