This Russian tuner will completely redo your Porsche 911 in carbon fiber

Car colors are fairly polarizing at the best of times, but we fear this one may have the Internet whipped into something resembling an 8-bit frenzy.

PHOTO BY TopCar

This is the work of Russian tuner TopCar (wonder where they got the idea for that name). It’s a modified Porsche 911 Turbo S, but unusually, the powertrain has been left completely standard. What’s new—you might have noticed—is the body. Yep, every single panel has been swapped out for a carbon-fiber replacement, with the owner of this particular example spec’ing a lovely chocolate-colored weave at a cost of €125,000 (P7.28 million).

Add that to the circa £160,000 (P11.2 million) you’d need to buy the standard 911 Turbo S in the first place, and you start to understand just how expensive TopCar’s ‘Stinger GTR Limited Carbon Edition’ really is.

PHOTO BY TopCar

PHOTO BY TopCar

PHOTO BY TopCar

The carbon panel set apparently includes 84 separate parts, with only the lighting units and the glasshouse remaining standard. That wing is rather striking, too, isn’t it? Not brown, though—it loses a mark for that.

Just 13 examples of the so-called GTR will be built, and this one benefits from a shouty Kline exhaust. There are also new (brown) center-lock wheels, which really help to show off the brilliantly-brown brake calipers.

PHOTO BY TopCar

Inside, there’s new leather upholstery (some of it brown), and plenty more carbon fiber (not brown, boo).

What do we think, folks?

PHOTO BY TopCar

PHOTO BY TopCar

PHOTO BY TopCar

PHOTO BY TopCar

PHOTO BY TopCar

PHOTO BY TopCar

PHOTO BY TopCar

PHOTO BY TopCar

PHOTO BY TopCar

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

