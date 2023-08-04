Toyota Corolla Altis facelift has quietly made its way to PH

It wasn’t just the Yaris Cross that was launched this week. Toyota Motor Philippines also brought in the updated version of the Corolla Altis alongside the new crossover. That said, you’ll have to take a closer look at the car to see what’s new, as it’s a rather sneaky local premiere.

The Corolla Altis updates are similar to that to the one showed in the Thailand. After all, the Philippine-spec Altis is sourced from The Land of Smiles. The 2023 updates are relegated to the grille, front bumpers, and wheel designs.

PHOTO BY Toyota

GR-S verisions come with grille now features what Toyota calls the Polygon Design to give the car a fresher look. Bumper tweaks were made to accommodate the new foglight housings, but you’ll need a closer look to see what’s different. With that, the car now draws more cues from its big brother, the Camry.

Inside, there are a few trim changes to keep the cabin bang up to date. 1.6 GR-S and 1.8 GR-S models also get a digital instrument cluster as part of the 2023 update. Also, the new Corolla Altis gets a new and larger touchscreen with more functionality. Both GR-S variants come standard with Toyota Safety Sense.

PHOTO BY Toyota

All the engines are carried over from the pre-facelift version of the Corolla Altis. It starts with a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder non-hybrid that’s good for 120hp and 153Nm of torque. At the top of the lineup is the hybrid that still uses a 1.8-liter engine paired with an electric motor. The HEV has a total system output of 121hp. All models shift with a continuously variable transmission.

Prices for the new Toyota Corolla Altis are as follows:

Corolla Altis 1.6 E CVT – P1,054,000

Corolla Altis 1.6 G CVT – P1,130,000

Corolla Altis 1.6 GR-S CVT – P1,302,000

Corolla Altis 1.8 GR-S HEV – P1,665,000