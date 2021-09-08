Beef up the Toyota Corolla Cross with this new Modellista package

If you follow this website regularly, you may have noticed that a lot of Toyotas are getting all sorts of kits and accessories over in Thailand. Well, it looks like the carmaker has no plans of slowing down anytime soon, as it has just revealed the new special-edition Corolla Cross Modellista.

Yes, even the hybrid has now been given the Modellista treatment. Nothing too absurd, though, as the package only includes front, side, and rear skirts as well as new 18-inch alloy wheels that all beef up the Corolla Cross’ looks.

As expected, the package comes with no mechanical upgrades whatsoever. But if you’re one of those people who think this Toyota lacks style, this kit may be just what you’re looking for.

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Thailand

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Thailand

The accessories are only available for units finished in Celestite Gray Metallic, Metal Stream Metallic, or Platinum White Pearl. The kit is priced at 41,500 Thai baht or about P63,000 in local currency and comes with a 36-month or 100,000km warranty, whichever comes first.

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Thailand

Continue reading below ↓

What do you think of this Modellista package, then, readers? Do you reckon Gazoo Racing should have a go at the Corolla Cross, too? Tell us in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.