This modified Toyota Fortuner GR-S can probably conquer any flood you throw at it

One of the most common reasons why people buy midsize SUVs is to be able to cross flooded roads in Metro Manila. This Toyota Fortuner GR-S, though, looks more like it was built to push cars stranded in flood out of the way.

The unit is dubbed Project Albino and comes courtesy of Quezon City-based Autobot Offroad PH—a fitting name for a garage that specializes in making trucks and SUVs look like they’re on the verge of transforming.

PHOTO BY Autobot Offroad PH

The suspension setup of this Fortuner has been stuffed to the brim with aftermarket parts. Upgrades include Profender long-travel shocks and Old Man Emu control arms. It’s also been fitted with an AP Racing Radical 2 brake kit, a snorkel, massive Nitro Mud Extreme tires, a roof rack, and more than a handful of ARB off-roading bits. The cabin now also comes with Recaro Cross Sportster seats.

We couldn’t get Autobot Offroad PH to divulge the total ride height or cost of this build. Based on the eye test, though? We reckon this rides pretty damn high and costs a very pretty penny. Let us know your guesses in the comments.

PHOTO BY Autobot Offroad PH

It’s a badass build alright. We can’t imagine, though, that it’s a very easy one to hop into. On a scale of one to 10, how capable do you think this thing is? Chime in.

Project Albino Toyota Fortuner GR-S

PHOTO BY Autobot Offroad PH

PHOTO BY Autobot Offroad PH

PHOTO BY Autobot Offroad PH

PHOTO BY Autobot Offroad PH

PHOTO BY Autobot Offroad PH

PHOTO BY Autobot Offroad PH

PHOTO BY Autobot Offroad PH

PHOTO BY Autobot Offroad PH

PHOTO BY Autobot Offroad PH

