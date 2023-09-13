Super rare: Just three units of the Toyota GR Supra GT4 100 Edition will be made

Toyota has just dropped the tastiest-looking thing we’ve seen all week. Granted, it’s only Wednesday, but behold, the Toyota GR Supra GT4 100 Edition. It’s super-rare. There’s only three of them being built, with one each being shipped to Asia, North America, and Europe.

It’s been done to mark the 100th delivery of the Gazoo Racing Supra GT4 race car. If you recall, the brand did a similar thing when announcing the 50 Edition. Just like that one, this won’t be homologated, either.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Instead, this track-day only motorsport special gets a 3.0-liter six-pot turbo straight out of the 444hp GR Supra GT4 Evo. It has a raft of bespoke enhancements, though—a larger hood vent, new dive plane aero devices, a muffler-free exhaust system, carbon-fiber wing mirrors, and a passenger seat. And very specifically, we’re told it’s “made for collectors and friends of Toyota.”

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

First impressions: The Toyota Hilux GR-S is so much more than just stickers

Report: Isuzu D-Max could get a new diesel engine soon

Well-monied friends and collectors, because each one will cost €220,000 (P13.4 million) without taxes. Guess you’re buying into the GR Supra GT4’s motorsport pedigree—125 podium finishes over more than 300 races.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Hendrik Schietzel, customer racing manager at Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe, said: “Thanks to the trust and enthusiasm of our customers, we have reached this milestone of 100 vehicles in just three years, which is very positive. With the GR Supra GT4 and the GR Supra GT4 Evo, we have worked with our customers to develop a race car that teams around the world can use to achieve success.”

More photos of the Toyota GR Supra GT4 100 Edition:

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota