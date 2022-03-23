The Toyota GR Supra GT4 50 Edition is one of the sports car’s rarest forms

Gnarly-looking Supras are nice, but there’s always a special place on this website for units that are built to make the most of the performance packed into Toyota’s current-generation sports car. One such ride is the GR Supra GT4 50 Edition.

Does the name sound familiar? Then you’ve probably dreamt of actually racing the GR Supra at one point. Sales of the standard GR Supra GT4 began in late 2020. By the end of last year, the brand had sold 50 units, which customers proceeded to use in more than 250 races.

Making the GR Supra GT4 such a hit among track-going buyers is an extra 100hp packed into the vehicle’s 3.0-liter turbo. Toyota has also managed to shed 100kg from the stock weight, and there’s FIA-spec safety equipment included in case things go south with you behind the wheel.

ALSO READ:

SMC to reopen Skyway to buses, closed vans starting April 1

Toyota PH: Local Raize units not affected by Indonesia recall

Continue reading below ↓

So, what makes this 50 Edition worth considering? Frankly, you may as well not consider it at all, because it’s nearly impossible to come by. This thing is limited to a paltry six units. Sigh.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Toyota

Thankfully, you aren’t missing out on too much if you already own the ‘regular’ GR Supra GT4. What you’re looking at is a special edition for the sake of a special edition. This means ’50 Edition’ livery on the exterior, a new seat inside with exclusive embroidery, and a handful of ‘50 Edition’ badging thrown around elsewhere.

Continue reading below ↓

Frankly, all of these babies are probably already accounted for. But hey, there’s always the chance Toyota comes up with a limited ‘100 Edition’ if ever sales of the standard GT4 reach the milestone. Don’t stop believing.

More photos of the 2022 Toyota GR Supra GT4 50 Edition

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.