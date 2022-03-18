Toyota PH: Local Raize units not affected by Indonesia recall

Less than a year after launching the new Raize in Indonesia, Toyota is now recalling the subcompact crossover in that market.

According to Toyota Indonesia’s Special Service Campaign website, the carmaker discovered welding issues involving the Raize’s front fender. When the vehicle is driven over bumpy roads at high speeds, a welded portion could become detached and potentially result in serious accidents.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

The carmaker says “abnormal sounds” around the front fender area are possible indicators of the welding problems. It added that 14,777 units in Indonesia that were manufactured from November 2020 to October 2021 are affected by the Toyota Raize recall recall.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: Will this recall affect local Raize units? We reached out to Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) regarding this, and here’s what we got:

“Toyota Raize units introduced in the Philippines are not involved in this specific campaign. Toyota customers who would like to verify if their car is part of any recent service campaign may check online via toyota.com.ph/service-campaign.”

That settles it, then. Whether you’re still waiting for your brand-new Raize to arrive or you’ve already driven one home, there’s no need to worry.

