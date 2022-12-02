The 2023 Toyota Grand Highlander wants to become to ultimate road trip vehicle

Toyota is expanding its lineup of three-row SUVs. Don’t get your hopes up, though, because this beast of a thing is only destined for the US market.

We’re referring to the 2023 Toyota Grand Highlander. The Japanese car manufacturer has confirmed a February 8, 2023 reveal date for its brand-new SUV at next year’s Chicago Auto Show.

No details have been revealed other than the debut date and having three rows, but Toyota says the Grand Highlander has its sights set on being “the ultimate road trip vehicle” that’s “equipped for family adventures.”

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Sundiro Honda S07 is a sleek e-bike that can be yours for just P79,999

Report: Formula 2 driver loses license after hitting 179kph on a 50kph street

Toyota has also released a single teaser image of the vehicle. It isn’t much, but it gives us a proper look at the upcoming SUV’s tail. We see rugged lines, sleek rear-end lighting units, and the company’s ‘Hybrid Max’ badging.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

That last detail confirms that the Grand Highlander will at least come available with a hybrid powertrain. Also, this being a ‘Grand’ model, expect more space and better legroom compared to standard Highlander units.

And that’s about it so far. How do you think this SUV will fare in the US market? Will it be able to compete with more established offerings from American car brands? Let us know in the comments.

See Also