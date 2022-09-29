Car News

Toyota Harrier gets PHEV variant capable of 20.5km/L and 93km of EV range

Does anyone else wish this thing was available locally?
by Drei Laurel | 2 hours ago
Image of the Toyota Harrier PHEV
PHOTO: Toyota
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota

As far as hybrids and electrification are concerned, Toyota Motor Philippines is easily ahead of the pack.

With offerings like the Corolla Cross, Corolla Altis, and Camry all available in hybrid form—as well as the upcoming arrival of the Toyota bZ4X—the Japanese brand has one the most extensive green lineup in the local market. Another model that might make a neat addition, though, is the 2023 Toyota Harrier PHEV.

The current-generation Toyota Harrier’s plug-in hybrid version has just been revealed for the Japanese market and is set to go on sale in October. It runs on all four wheels and is priced at ¥6.2 million (around P2.5 million).

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Heavy traffic along Skyway Southbound expected due to NAIAX roadworks
Routes, trip schedules, fares: Greenhills P2P buses to Alabang, Antipolo now available

Image of the Toyota Harrier PHEV

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos

This thing runs on a 2.5-liter gasoline engine with 174hp and up to 219Nm of torque that works with two electric motors: One unit with 180hp and 270Nm, and another at the rear with 54hp and 121Nm. Shifting is handled by an e-continuously variable transmission (e-CVT).

Toyota claims this setup is good enough for up to 20.5km/L and that its lithium-ion battery can provide up to 93km of pure electric range.

Sure, our market already has a hybrid version of the RAV4 available—but something like this Harrier could be appealing for those looking for a more premium option with a classier exterior. Tell us what you think of the idea in the comments section.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
House approves P1.196-T infra budget for 2023, OKs P167.12-B for DOTr
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Toyota

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱