This tuner can make your Toyota Hilux look like the much beefier Tundra

Toyota’s most reliable truck? That honor undoubtedly goes to the Hilux. As for the brand’s toughest-looking truck, though? Well, that tile has to go to the current-generation Tundra in the US market.
Now, you can get both qualities in one unit—well, sort of. The Tundra’s signature design cue is its larger-than-life face and gargantuan octagonal grille. And Japanese tuner Double Eight is now offering to swap your Hilux’s stock front end with a similar appearance.
The face transplant comes with the said octagonal grille with a honeycomb design, bold new ‘Toyota’ lettering, a much more rugged front bumper, a handful of additional lighting units, and a hood scoop. The taillights, while accentuated with new black plastic trim underneath, are the same as the Hilux’s.
None of these alterations are functional, obviously. No bump in horsepower or torque, and no added capability, either.
If you’re interested in achieving this look, the full set costs ¥388,000 (around P154,000). Alternatively, you can purchase each component separately. The front bumper is the most expensive piece with a ¥235,000 (P93,000) price tag, while the new hood cover will set you back ¥58,000 (P23,000). You can check out the full price list in the Instagram post at the bottom of this article.
This is neat stuff—if you don’t mind driving around with fake Ranger Raptor vibes, that is. Would you do this to your unit?
Toyota Hilux face swap:
