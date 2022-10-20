Would you believe that the 2023 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport is actually sporty?

Depending on your market, a Toyota with ‘GR Sport’ attached to it can be either of two things: A unit with actual performance upgrades, or one with just a handful of purely aesthetic enhancements.

In the case of the RAV4 Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid over in Europe, Toyota’s gone with the latter. The compact SUV will soon be available in GR Sport trim, and the Japanese car brand has decided to give the thing improved drivability to go along with top-notch hybrid performance.

The RAV4 GR Sport’s livelier handling comes courtesy of an upgraded suspension setup with stiffer springs and enhanced shock absorber settings—alterations expected to give the vehicle “a handling boost and offer a more engaging driving experience.” No changes to the powertrain, so expect up to 219hp in the RAV4 Hybrid and 302hp in the Plug-in Hybrid.

Elsewhere, you get the usual addition of sporty bits. The GR Sport gets some piano black trim by the wheel arches, side moldings, and tailgate garnish. The foglight housings now feature the same mesh design as the grille, and a new front spoiler has been added. It now also rides on 19-inch wheels with a gloss black finish and features subtle ‘GR’ badging. GR branding can also be found on interior components like the headrests, steering wheel, and floor mats.

Overall, we have to say the suspension upgrade looks promising. Would you like a GR Sport version of the Toyota RAV4 to be made available in the Philippines?

