The Toyota Lite Ace actually has a proper passenger version called the Town Ace

The Toyota Lite Ace is arguably the most flexible light commercial vehicle available in the local market today. While it isn’t a passenger car from the get-go, Atoy Customs has already shown it can be modified to fit the purpose with minimal effort.

But what if you can’t be bothered with installing a second row by yourself? Enter the Toyota Town Ace—a factory-built passenger version of the popular cargo hauler.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Available in Taiwan, the Town Ace features a host of add-ons that make it a truly proper passenger van. There’s a real second row in the back, and the split bench seat folds upward with relative ease. What’s more, there’s still a ton of space in the back for ferrying cargo around.

Other features passengers will find convenient are some ceiling-mounted A/C vents, as well as dual airbags up front, and automated emergency brakes. The exterior also features some LED lighting and much nicer alloy wheels. The vehicle is available in white or silver and runs on a 1.5-liter gasoline engine capable of up to 96hp and 134Nm of torque. Oh, and it’s available with a four-speed automatic transmission, too.

PHOTO BY Toyota

If you’re not too keen on getting the extra bench in the back, the Town Ace is also available in two-seater form for extra hauling capacity. But if this is the case, why not just get the regular Lite Ace then?

Tell us: Would the Toyota Town Ace make sense in the Philippine setting?

PHOTO BY Toyota

