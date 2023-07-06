Report: The Toyota Veloz could be next in line to get hybrid power

Is there yet another hybrid Toyota model on the way? If reports from Indonesia are to be believed, that might just be the case. Not only that, it’s one of Toyota’s popular models in Southeast Asia that could get electrified.

According to Indonesian motoring publication Otodriver, the next model in line for hybridization is the Veloz. Not only that, the site also cited Anton Jimmi Suwandy, the marketing director of PT Toyota Astra Motor, Toyota’s arm in Indonesia. Suwandy said that Toyota will be introducing yet another hybrid model on or before the 2023 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS 2023).

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

MMDA enforcers will soon wear bodycams—here are the initial implementing rules

Bus lane violators got a rude awakening in recent I-ACT ops

Suwandy didn’t mention which model specifically gets electrified, but Otodriver highly suspects it will be the Veloz. On top of that, the publication claims there have been plans to introduce a hybrid version of the popular subcompact MPV. But is the idea of a Veloz hybrid even plausible? Let’s take a look at its platform.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

The Veloz rides on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture platform. It’s the same chassis used in models such as the all-new Vios, Avanza, Wigo, Raize, and Yaris Cross. The Raize and Yaris Cross are available with hybrid powertrains, so that opens up the possibility of the Veloz getting some for of electric assistance. After all, the platform can accommodate a battery pack and an electric motor.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

But even if that’s the case, it will be difficult to pin down which hybrid powertrain the (possible) Veloz hybrid will get. The first possible combination is the 1.2-liter, three-cylinder with electric assistance from the Raize HEV. The other option could come from the Yaris Cross HEV with its larger and more powerful electrified 1.5-liter, four-cylinder mill. Given the purpose of the Veloz, the latter seems more likely.

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

However, we’re not ruling out other subcompact Toyota models that could get a hybrid option down the line. Toyota might even go the mild-hybrid route for this model since Suzuki has done so with the Ertiga and XL7. But for now, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for updates, as well as the new model launch at GIIAS 2023 which starts on August 11, 2023.