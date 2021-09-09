VW’s cute ID.Life electric concept boasts 400km of range, can do 0-100kph in 6.9sec

Volkswagen is getting ready to launch electric superminis in 2025, and it reckons its prices will be around the same as for the piston ones we have now. At the Munich motor show, it brought out a concept to get us used to the idea. Hello to the ID.Life.

“Isn’t it cute?” yelled VW brand boss Ralf Brandstätter. The designers talk about ‘urban crossover,’ so it’s a sorta mashup of cute and tough. Not the Bambi cuteness of a VW Lupo, then.

As spec’d here, performance goes some way beyond the cute. Into Polo GTI territory, actually. The motor is 234hp, and 0-100kph takes just 6.9sec. The battery is a 57kWh box, good for 400km of range. But you can bet there will be cheaper versions with less power and smaller batteries.

It uses a shortened version of the ID.3’s platform, but this time, the single motor is at the front and not the back, so there should still be reasonable room in the rear cargo area. Inside, it saves cost by running most electronic controls off your phone rather than having its own touchscreen. There are a few readouts and buttons on the steering wheel, though.

The concept has a targa roof made of inflatable cells like a camping sleeping mat, which saves weight and rolls up when removed. Saves the planet, too: It’s made of recycled drink-bottle plastic. Other concept-car touches are a projector screen that emerges from the dash, so you can watch movies in the car ‘under the stars.’ The seats recline near-flat for the purpose. Er, did anyone actually ever ask to use their car for a cinema?

But people are asking for electric small cars, and in 2025, they can have one from VW. So, does this pass muster?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

