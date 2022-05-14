Think the one-off will.i.AMG’s got that boom boom boom?

He’s done it again. Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am already has a custom hot rod, a modded Tesla, and even a future-fied DeLorean, but we gotta feeling you’ll have opinions about his new car: the will.i.AMG.

It’s a collaboration with the Mercedes go-faster division, and is based on the AMG GT 4-door sedan. However, as you can see it no longer has four doors. It has two, enormous backwards-opening doors.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Up front, we’ve got the face of a G-Wagen. The flanks feature huge vent cutouts. And the Mercedes-Benz badge? Gone, replaced with a bear motif. It’s apparently inspired by the noise of the 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8, and is a logo that was featured on a ‘Bear Witness’ line of clothing and accessories that went on sale in Merc’s premises in Miami and online. Some of the proceeds will go to will.i.am’s charity foundation.

The car’s been put together by West Coast Customs, and revealed in Miami ahead of last week’s Formula 1 race. Mr iam says the car’s ‘mission’ is to help people from disadvantaged communities gain access to careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Though how exactly a unique 600hp supercar owned by a wealthy rapper does that isn’t quite clear yet.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

will.i.am said: “I grew up in a ghetto. I grew up with hip-hop. I watched legendary hip-hop artist rap about Mercedes, so it was always a dream to own a Mercedes. For a lot of inner-city kids, owning a Mercedes is a symbol of progress and advancing out of struggle.

“Now I’ve reached my goal and pushed even higher by reimagining and creating my own vision of an AMG model. But I didn’t touch the engine, because AMG really does make the best engines. The story of the founders of AMG truly inspires me and it is energising to collaborate with like-minded people who also seek continuous improvement.”

Well, that’s what he says. What about you?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

