Nissan PH adjusts 2021 Navara pricing in light of DTI safeguard removal

Interested in the 2021 Navara? Well, Nissan Philippines has some very good news for you in light of the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) order to halt the imposition of safeguard duties on imported vehicles.

The carmaker has just announced pricing changes to the popular truck model to take into account the removal of the DTI’s safeguard bonds. The following standard retail prices are now in effect:

2021 Nissan Navara

Nissan Navara 2.5 EL MT 4x2 - P1,026,000 Nissan Navara 2.5 VE Calibre MT 4x2 – P1,246,000 Nissan Navara 2.5 VE Calibre AT 4x2 – P1,336,000 Nissan Navara 2.5 VL Calibre AT 4x2 - P1,476,000 (+P15,000 for Aspen Pearl White) Nissan Navara 2.5 VE MT 4x4 - P1,376,000 Nissan Navara 2.5 VL MT 4x4 - P1,576,000 (+P15,000 for Aspen Pearl White) Nissan Navara 2.5 VL AT 4x4 - P1,656,000 (+P15,000 for Aspen Pearl White) Nissan Navara 2.5 Pro-4X AT 4x4 - P1,746,000 (+P15,000 for Aspen Pearl White)

The brand has also announced that customers who paid for a brand-new 2021 Navara between April 8 and August 11 are eligible for rebates for the safeguard duties included in the vehicle’s pricing at the time. Nissan dealerships will be reaching out to entitled customers.

Well, there you have it. Anyone here planning to check out a Navara unit now that the DTI safeguard saga appears over and done with?

