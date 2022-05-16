The Ford Everest is on offer for P19,111 per month until May 31

Looking to satisfy your revenge travel needs by car this year? If you have a family, the best way to go about it might be with a midsize SUV that fits seven.

Interested in checking one out? Well, Ford Philippines is making the Everest extra enticing this May, offering the vehicle’s Sport 4x2 AT variant with a low monthly of just P19,111.

Besides the Ford Everest, the American car brand also has deals available for the Ranger pickup. The Ranger 2.2 XLS 4x2 MT is currently on offer with an all-in down payment of P98,000 and 0% interest for three years.

If you have your eyes on the company’s higher-end truck, the Ranger 2.0 Wildtrak, its manual variant is also available with 0% interest for up to 36 months. Both the 2.0 Wildtrak MT and AT, meanwhile, are available with a three-year scheduled service plan that covers parts and labor.

“With our wide array of deals, we continue to enhance the overall purchase and ownership experience for our customers,” Ford Philippines managing director Mike Breen said in a recent statement.

“This month, they can continue to enjoy exciting offers such as all-in low down payment and 0% interest financing plans, as well as low monthly fees and free service packages for our top-selling vehicles.”

These deals will only be available until May 31, 2022. Interested in either the Everest or Ranger?

